Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is not planning to retire any time soon despite dealing with another injury

The Los Angeles Rams are still trying to get back into playoff form almost two years after winning the Super Bowl. However, their goals have hit another stall as quarterback Matthew Stafford deals with a torn UCL in his thumb. This is his second consecutive season having to miss time with an injury, after missing the last eight games in 2022 with a spinal cord contusion.

Even with another injury, the 35-year-old quarterback has no plans to retire. Aside from his thumb and spinal cord injuries, Stafford dealt with multiple injuries while on the Detroit Lions, including spinal fractures and a hand injury.

“I don't think I'll go until the wheels completely fall off, they're wobbling a little bit right now as we speak,” Stafford said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I love playing this game, I love competing, being in the locker room with the guys. I'll never get that again so I wanna make sure I get as many opportunities to do that as I can. I love this team, I love this city. It's been a blast — obviously had a bunch of success our first year and trying to duplicate that this year, next year, whenever that is. I enjoy playing too much to hang it up.”

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford said he is not thinking about leaving the NFL anytime soon. 📹 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/1fMJ3VLrQP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2023

Through eight games this year, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are 3-5. Though his stats don't look great — he's completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions — Los Angeles is much worse without him. With Brett Rypien playing against the Green Bay Packers last week, the Rams only scored three points as Rypien went 13-28 for 130 yards and an interception. The Rams have now signed Carson Wentz to fill in for Stafford while his thumb heals.

Wentz and the Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.