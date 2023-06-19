As the Los Angeles Rams head toward the 2023 NFL season, Matthew Stafford is getting back in the groove after a disappointing 2022 campaign. And during Rams minicamp, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is feeling surpassingly “confident” about a wide receiver not named Cooper Kupp.

After a productive Rams minicamp, Matthew Stafford is feeling good about fourth-year WR Van Jefferson. The 2020 second-round draft pick had a solid 2021 season, putting up 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. However, last season, Jefferson caught 24 passes for 369 yards with three TDs in 11 games due to injuries.

This offseason, Stafford — whose injuries limited him to just nine games himself last season — is feeling good about where Jefferson is at.

“Yeah, he’s a really good player,” Stafford said in a press conference at Rams minicamp. “It was unfortunate what happened last year, just missing some time and having to battle through what he battled through. He’s a resilient kid and has done a nice job coming back, working himself into the mental position and the shape that he’s in right now.”

“I think he looks great.” Stafford continued.” The more reps I get with him better and I know he feels really confident going into the season. We feel confident in him.”

That’s great news for LA fans, as the team needs more production from Van Jefferson and the rest of its WR room in the Rams' 2023 season. In 2022, the Rams' leading receiver was Cooper Kupp, who only played in nine games. The team needs better if they hope to improve on last season’s abysmal 5-12 record.