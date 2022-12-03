By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s season very well may be over.

It has been a tale of two completely different stories for the Rams in reference to 2021 and 2022. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald led LA to a Super Bowl victory last season. In 2022, all 3 players have been hampered by injuries and the Rams are just 3-8 overall. Donald is even set to miss his first ever game due to injury of his career on Sunday.

For Matthew Stafford, he has been less than effective when on the field this year. After throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns a season ago, Stafford has tallied just over 2,000 passing yards and 10 touchdowns through 9 games in 2022. His QBR has also fallen from 102.9 to 87.4.

Nevertheless, the Rams will certainly miss their QB1. But their odds of making the playoffs are slim regardless of Stafford’s status at this point.

John Wolford is expected to replace Matthew Stafford at quarterback in Week 13. Bryce Perkins may also be in line to see action for the Rams.

The Rams are currently sitting in last place in the NFC West. Barring a win streak, they will likely miss the postseason in 2022. So there may not be much of a reason to bring Matthew Stafford back even when he’s eligible to return from the IR.