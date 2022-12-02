Published December 2, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams season has not gone as planned. They went from trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions to one of the worst teams in the league, seemingly overnight. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has missed two of the last three games as injuries have continued to mount.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Stafford has finally cleared concussion protocol. However, he has also been ruled out with a neck injury, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. As Schefter noted, John Wolford will get the start Sunday against the division rival, Seattle Seahawks.

Considering how the Rams season is going, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they shut Stafford down for the season.

Los Angeles is 3-8 and at the bottom of the NFC West. Stafford is not the only Rams star dealing with an injury. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is slated to miss the first game of his nine-year career Sunday with an ankle injury. That’s truly amazing considering he makes a living in the trenches.

Both Rams top wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, have both been ruled out also. That leaves Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek as the top options at receiver. Kupp, like Stafford, is a player at risk of being shut down. He is clearly extremely important to the Rams offense and with the season slipping by, there is not much reason to bring him back.

Matthew Stafford, prior to his injuries, was having a brutal season with just 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions.