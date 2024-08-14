The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford caught fire in the second half of the season in 2023. They won seven of their last eight games to earn a playoff berth before losing to the Lions in the Wild Card Game. It was a resurgence for Stafford, who missed much of 2022 with multiple injury issues. Rams fans can breathe easy, as he told the pre-season broadcast that his injuries are not causing him any problems.

“I feel great. Physically, as good as I've felt in a couple years, to be honest with you. I'm still 36, it's not like I'm running around like I was when I was 25, but I feel pretty good” Stafford said during the Rams' pre-season game on Sunday.

Stafford also left the playoff game with a hand laceration but came back to finish off the contest. The Rams showed that they can be one of the best teams in the NFC when Stafford is healthy. With questions surrounding the Eagles and Brandon Aiyuk potentially out of San Francisco, the conference is wide open.

The Rams are poised to make a run this regular season with a healthy Matthew Stafford. Who else in the NFC will be challenging for the Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams' chances to win the NFC

The NFC has run through San Francisco for the past half-decade. Despite the team not winning a championship in this run, they have won two conference titles and made two other Conference Championship games. They have found a quarterback in Brock Purdy who can run their offense without commanding a massive salary. They are currently set up to defend their NFC title.

The Brandon Aiyuk situation changes every day, with the most recent reports connecting him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he stays and plays for the 49ers, Aiyuk completes the most talented skill position group in football. Their chances in this season lie at the feet of Aiyuk and the front office. The Rams will play them twice this season, a rivalry that always produces compelling games.

The Eagles are one of the most interesting teams in the entire league coming into the season. They were 10-1 and flying to another Conference Championship game appearance until the season went off the rails. The offense and defense both collapsed and they went out in the Wild Card round, losing six of their final seven games. If Jalen Hurts and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gel, they will be back in the conversation.

The Cowboys, Packers, and Lions are all looking to get back to the playoffs as well. The Cardinals have a healthy Kyler Murray and the Bears are looking to Caleb Williams to get them into the playoffs. The Rams will have a crowded NFC field to sift through to make the postseason. With a healthy Matthew Stafford, they have a chance to do that.

The Rams' season starts with a Sunday night rematch against the Lions. That game will be a test of where both teams compare after their all-time classic playoff matchup from January. They then play the 49ers, Bears, and Packers all before their week six bye. The Rams need Stafford to remain healthy to navigate a tough schedule to start the year.