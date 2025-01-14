The Los Angeles Rams are one step closer to a trip to New Orleans in February. LA got a huge win on Monday, crushing Minnesota 27-9 in a game that felt over at halftime. The Rams played like a focused team that was motivated to get a win no matter the cost. They played so well that the game was basically over before the fourth quarter even started.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was nothing but smiles after getting a huge playoff win on Monday.

“That's a resilient group man, I'm so proud of these guys,” Stafford told Lisa Salters after the game, per ESPN. “Great mix of young guys, old guys. Our head coach is an absolute stud getting us down in the right direction.”

Stafford dedicated this Wild Card win to the people of Los Angeles. The city has been dealing with devastating wildfires for the past week, which caused the game to move to Phoenix, Arizona.

“I mean we knew what we were playing for. It was go get this win but, man, this is for the people of Los Angeles, struggling right now it’s been unbelievable to watch the whole community, the state and the country kind of get behind them. It's a tough time to be back there.”

The LA wildfires have been one of the biggest news stories in America over the past week. Several NFL figures, including former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, made statements and donations in support of relief efforts in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the best thing the Rams could do for their city on Monday was give them something to cheer about. They did everything they could to make it happen.

“We're just happy that we came out and played like this tonight to give them something to be happy about,” Stafford concluded.

Rams steamroll Vikings in decisive Wild Card win

Rams head coach Sean McVay had nothing but good things to say about his team after the big win.

“I thought they epitomized and represented the city the right way,” McVay said after the game via the Associated Press. “You talk about sports offering a platform for people to come together and offer a little temporary relief — I thought the way our team competed tonight was what that looked like.”

The Rams won this game in large part due to a heroic effort by their defense. LA limited Minnesota to only one touchdown and just 269 total yards of offense. They also forced two turnovers, one of which resulted in a defensive touchdown by Jared Verse.

“Our defense just went crazy,” Stafford said.

Next up for LA is a road trip to Philadelphia with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line.