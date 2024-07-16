The Los Angeles Rams are headed toward a season with tons of promise and Matthew Stafford reprising his role as the team's gunslinging signal caller.

Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win for the 2021-2022 season, a huge feather in the cap of the Rams' franchise. Recently, Stafford was given another tremendous honor by a panel of NFL dignitaries including executives.

Meanwhile, another franchise legend, Torry Holt, shared his thoughts on a Pro Football Hall of Fame snub. Rams rookie Blake Corum's net worth was revealed ahead of what could be a sensational rookie season.

Will Stafford live up to his lofty rating this season at age 36? Time will tell, but for now, he has more than a few high profile supporters.

Stafford's QB Ranking, Revealed

Stafford was voted as the top quarterback in the NFC, number five overall, in a poll of high-ranking NFL officials. He beat out much younger players including Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff and Jordan Love who are currently ascending in the conference.

“He elevates the play of those around him,” one high-ranking executive with an NFL team said. “Puka Nacua is a good player, but he's not the same guy without Stafford,” he said. “(Stafford) helps those guys reach their potential.”

Stafford's impact on the Rams did not escape those who voted him number five overall behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

In 2021, he led the Rams to a 12-5 record and the Super Bowl. The next season, the Rams missed the playoffs while Stafford battled an injury. In 2023, Stafford led the Rams back to the playoffs, a narrow loss to the Detroit Lions in Motown during what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

Stafford's Arm Strength Praised By Scouts