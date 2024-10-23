While fans of the Los Angeles Rams are hyped up to see Cooper Kupp return to the field in Week 8 for a Thursday Night Football throwdown against the Minnesota Vikings, there's another wide receiver waiting in the wings for his future return: Puka Nacua.

Since going down in Week 1 with a PCL sprain, Nacua's status has been a case of weekly disappointment for fans, to the point where his status update doesn't even make headlines anymore. Granted, his 21-day return practice window has been activated, which is certainly good news, but for now, Nacua's status remains up in the air with no guarantee that he will be back on the field before the trade deadline.

Discussing Nacua's absence over the past six weeks, Matthew Stafford revealed the role he's played in Nacua's return, which might not be immediately evident during the game.

“One of the biggest challenges with having an injury that isn't something that's one week or something is there are times where you can feel like you're not part of what's going on sometimes. I've been there. I was there in '22, towards the back half of that season, and it's a tough feeling,” Stafford told reporters. “[We] just try to check on him as much as you can. We're all a supportive group around here. We all care for each other a bunch. I'm checking on all those guys as much as I can just to make sure that they know that I'm thinking about them. At some point or another, they're going to be important to our team. I think that's all you can do is try to support those guys, let them know that you're thinking about them and that whenever they're back, we'll be happy to have them back.”

Wow, Stafford is leading an injury support group, and some fans want to trade him to the Dolphins, Raiders, or Browns to usher in a soft reboot? Goodness, while Stafford has shouldered a massive burden over the past few weeks as the primary engine of the Rams' offense, his veteran leadership in the locker room is likely why LA doesn't feel like a team in shambles ready to blow things up, but instead, a viable playoff contender just waiting to get healthy.

Matthew Stafford is excited to have Puka Nacua back on the Rams' field

Elsewhere in his media session with reporters, Stafford broke down what he's seen from Nacua so far since returning to the field and what he hopes to see from the young receiver moving forward.

“I guess they activated his 21-day clock or whatever that is. We’ll see. I think it's just great for him to be back around in a huddle, hearing calls, walking around, and doing all that kind of stuff. I know we've missed him as a player and I think he's missed the game a little bit. His rehab is so time-consuming, and it takes away from his time with us, so it's great to have him back around.”

When will Stafford return to the field for the Rams? Only time will tell, but with Stafford firmly in his corner, the second-year BYO product will certainly have the infrastructure in place to return better than ever.