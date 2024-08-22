It's always a great moment when game recognizes game, and that's what happened recently between CJ Stroud and Matthew Stafford, who has returned from injury. As the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans are set to face each other in the final preseason game, they did a joint practice to get prepared. During the practice, Stroud and Stafford must've linked up, and the Texans quarterback was able to pick the mind of Stafford.

“I wasn’t trying to fanboy with Matt Stafford but he’s one of my favorite quarterbacks so it was great to ask him a lot of questions,” Stroud said to reporters after practice.

Stafford shared the same sentiments for Stroud, giving props on his game.

“I’m a huge fan of watching him play. Throws the ball with ease, plays with like a really calm aggression which I like,” Stafford said.

The two will be looking to help their teams have successful seasons, and they both have the personnel to make it happen.

CJ Stroud, Matthew Stafford looking to lead their teams

CJ Stroud may have taken the lead by surprise after what he did for the Houston Texans, leading them into the playoffs and getting a win in the Wild Card Round against the Cleveland Browns. On paper, the Texans have a better team this season, and they'll be looking to go deeper into the postseason this time around.

The biggest acquisition for the Texans was Stefon Diggs, who is arguably a top-10 receiver in the league. Diggs has shown throughout his career that he's reliable when it comes to catching passes and touchdowns, and adding him to an offense like the Texans will make them better. Joe Mixon was also added to the team in the offseason, and he's a running back who had some good seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matthew Stafford is looking to get the Rams back into the playoffs after falling short to his former team, the Detroit Lions, in the Wild Card Round of last year's playoffs.

During the offseason, the Rams and Stafford came to an agreement on a new deal to restructure the quarterback's contract, to where he is now making $40 million this season. With injuries being a cause of concern for Stafford, the Rams wanted to make sure they did his contract as a year-to-year proposition.

Despite the injuries, Stafford has shown that he's a top quarterback when he's healthy. Last season, Stafford was still able to put up solid numbers, throwing for 3,965 yards for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Both Stroud and Stafford have certain expectations that are being put on them, and they both have the ability to exceed them and make sure their teams are in the right position when it's all said and done.