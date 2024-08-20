The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the 2024 campaign, and much of their success will hinge on the play of star quarterback Matthew Stafford under center. However, Stafford has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp, and as more and more time goes on without him on the field, the more concern there will be surrounding his status.

Stafford managed to return to practice on Monday, partaking in only individual drills, but he took a truly big step forward on Tuesday. That's because the veteran passer was participating in team drills in addition to his individual work, indicating that his hamstring injury is in good shape, and that he should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season campaign.

Via Gary Klein:

“Matthew Stafford participating in full team drills.”

Matthew Stafford on track to play for the Rams in Week 1

Unsurprisingly, the Rams have been playing it safe with Stafford in an effort to ensure that he will be ready to go for the start of the season. And while it was a bit concerning to see him continually not participating in team drills, Los Angeles proved that all was well with him by allowing him to fully participate in practice on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is still going to make sure they don't work Stafford too hard in practice ahead of the season, as they will be intent on making sure he's good to go for the entire regular season campaign. This is an extremely encouraging sign for the Rams, though, and while Stafford isn't fully out of the woods yet, it seems likely that he will be under center come Week 1 of the season, which is precisely what LA needs if they want to make it back to the postseason for the second straight year.