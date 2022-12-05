By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Matthew Stafford’s injury is worse than initially feared. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed as much after their latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams put their star QB on the injured reserve recently, saying that he is dealing with a neck issue. According to McVay, however, Stafford actually has a spinal cord contusion. The LA tactician added that there’s a “good chance” Stafford will be shut down for the rest of the season.

Players on the injured reserve are eligible to return to their respective teams after four games. While the Rams have five matches left, it doesn’t make much sense for Stafford to play anyway. Not to mention that it’s already a lost season for the team with their playoff hopes virtually gone.

Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocols twice in November, and there have been a lot of fears about his condition. Apparently, though, it was the spine issue that forced him to miss several games.

There have been plenty of calls for the Rams to shut down Stafford for the rest of the year, with Matthew’s wife Kelly even saying that she would prefer for her husband to just rest and recover amid his injury troubles.

By the looks of it, that’s exactly what the Rams will be doing with their star QB. While it’s definitely an unfortunate turn, it will be better for LA to give their franchise leader time to recover and prepare for next season. They wouldn’t want to force Stafford to play in meaningless games and see him sidelined far longer than it should be anyway.