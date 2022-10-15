Matthew Stafford shares strong words on potential of a promising Rams WR

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell was not called on much on offense over the early stages of the campaign. Over the Rams’ first four games of the season, he totaled a mere 12 snaps played on offense.

When Atwell’s number was called on during the Rams’ Week 5 home contest against the Dallas Cowboys, he made sure to make the most out of his grand opportunity.

On a first down play in the opening quarter of the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford put his full trust in Atwell on a key deep pass. Atwell ended up getting a step on Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, as the second-year wideout hauled in a 54-yard reception for his first career catch in the NFL.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Rams’ Week 6 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Stafford took some time to look back on the play, as he noted that more opportunities for Atwell to get involved in the passing game could soon come his way.

“It was great,” Stafford said. “Great to throw the ball down the field and connect on one. Obviously, he did a nice job running by a really solid corner and made a catch that was somewhat contested towards the end. It was good to see that from him.

“He’s continuing to develop like we’ve said. His role is expanding and we’ve got to continue to try to find ways to give him the football and give him chances and give him opportunities.”

Atwell currently ranks fifth among all Rams wide receivers in snaps played on offense this season with 21. It will be noteworthy to see whether Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen plans to soon expand Atwell’s role on the offensive side of the ball.