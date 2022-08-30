Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it loosk like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season.

Unfortunately, it looks like they may have released one of his potential up-and-coming targets when they cut wide receiver/tight end hybrid Jacob Harris this morning as part of their roster cuts for the day.

Harris was a 2021 fourth-round pick who has flashed a lot of athletic potential, as well as a knack for making plays on special teams. Harris missed most of the 2021 season due to injuries, and was looking to carve out a spot for himself on the roster. Instead, he ended up getting the ax, meaning the Rams could potentially lose this talented young playmaker.

The Rams are releasing WR/TE Jacob Harris, per source. A surprise, considering Harris' (fourth-rounder) athletic potential and ability to contribute on special teams. Was injured most of 2021 (rookie season) but back healthy this year. If he's not claimed he can return to PS. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 30, 2022

There’s a decent chance that Harris will go unclaimed on waivers, meaning the Rams could bring him back as one of their top practice squad candidates. But another team could pick up Harris athletic ability and potential and give him one of the last spots on their 53-man roster, and given how surprising of a move this is, that could end up being the case.

For now, Harris is without a team, but that shouldn’t be the case for long. Harris has a lot of potential as a solid pass catcher in the future, and has shown enough as a special teams player that he may be able to carve out a spot on another team’s roster. But if he does end up making it through waivers, he will have a spot available for him on L.A.’s practice squad, and who knows, maybe he could unexpectedly help out the team off the practice squad later on in the season.