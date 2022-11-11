Published November 11, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford may have to suit up for the first time in over one year.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was listed as “questionable” for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals, according to a Friday tweet from Athletic staff writer Jourdan Rodrigue.

Though Matthew Stafford was cleared to have a full workload in Friday’s practice, head coach Sean McVay said he was unable to answer directly whether the former Detroit Lion had a concussion.

“Whether or not that means he has a concussion or not isn’t for me to truly understand,” Sean McVay said last Wednesday. “But there’s the necessary steps that we need to take.”

The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback has played in eight games for the Rams so far this season, earning a record of 3-5 as he threw an even eight touchdowns and eight interceptions while being sacked 28 times.

John Wolford, a two-time bowl competitor for Wake Forest before signing with the Rams in 2019, most recently played five snaps in a late 2021 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His last recorded offensive stats are from a Halloween game last year, where he completed one of his two passes in a 38-22 win over the Houston Texans as a late-game reliever for Matthew Stafford.

“I know (Matthew Stafford)’s going to do everything in his power to try to be able to be ready,” Sean McVay said Wednesday. “We’ll just take it a day at a time.

“When (John Wolford)’s been in these situations, he’s stepped in and done a really good job. It wasn’t too long ago that he had to play in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs and he performed incredibly well.”

The Rams will kick off against the Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PST this Sunday in Sofi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.