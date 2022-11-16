Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a concussion. Head injuries are undoubtedly one of the scariest aspects of football or any contact sport, and the long-term adverse ramifications of repeated concussions have been well-documented. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, opened up about her concerns for her husband and how frightening these injuries are in a recent episode of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.

“I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves. It’s what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy,” shared Stafford. “But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I’d give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don’t need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live.”

In speaking about her relationship with Matthew, Kelly shared that she “fell in love with [him] because he was funny, witty, cute and a little chubby and kind and patient and just f–king smart. It’s scary to think that Matthew may not be around,” alluding to the dangers of former players with concussion issues whose lives end in tragic fashion like former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau.

Directly addressing the injury that caused the Rams’ veteran signal-caller to sit out in Week 10, Kelly shared that she thinks “this was probably a stack-up of hits. I think his head finally said, ‘I just need a break’ and made him aware of it.”