Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua is having an unbelievable start to his rookie season, joining JaMarr Chase as the only receivers with 700 receiving yards through the first seven games of their career.

Now Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is quoted as saying that Nacua “hasn't reached his peak in terms of comfortability”, according to Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

With WR Cooper Cupp on injured reserve to start the season, Nacua has been everything that the Rams have needed from the get-go, Earlier in the season, he mentioned early morning sessions with Cupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford as a key to his success.

Now that Cupp has returned, Stafford has a pair of receivers capable of breaking off a big play at any time. Unfortunately for Rams fans, it hasn't necessarily translated to winning football yet. The team sits at 3-4 heading into a Week 8 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. The defense ranks 13th in the NFL, while the rushing attack ranks a pedestrian 15th in yards per attempt. That's not even getting into the Rams' kicking issues.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua are a stellar offensive trio that can do a lot of damage, but for the team to make any noise in the playoffs, they'll need more help in other positional groups. However, it's exciting to see a young star such as Nacua explode on to the NFL scene and make such an immediate impact. If Mike LaFleur is correct, we could be seeing him reach a whole new level as he gets more comfortable with the speed and physicality of the NFL.

Through seven games, Nacua has 58 receptions for 752 yards and two touchdowns.