Is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald the most dominant defensive player in the history of the game? Well, the numbers certainly back up his case.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who has also made the Pro Bowl in all of his nine seasons so far in the NFL. He is a model of consistency, and while he hasn't won DPOY since 2020, that doesn't really say everything about how phenomenal he has been throughout his career.

One Donald stat is currently going viral on Twitter, and it speaks volumes of how unstoppable the Rams DT has been since 2017 at least. Apparently, Donald has faced 1,797 double teams throughout that span–which is 152 more than anyone else on the list–but he still leads all defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate, via JPA Football.

Aaron Donald really might be the most dominant defensive player of all time (h/t: @The_Ecyclopedia) pic.twitter.com/c86G4bhA3d — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 20, 2023

If that doesn't put Aaron Donald in the GOAT conversation among all great defensive players, then it would be utter blasphemy.

Donald was a big reason why the Rams won Super Bowl LVI back in 2021. Overall in his career, Donald has recorded 18 passes defended, 24 forced fumbles and 490 combined tackles. He also has 237 QB hits and 167 tackles for lass, though the most impressive among those numbers is his 103.0 sacks.

The Rams star's dominance hasn't gone unnoticed, though. Just look at his latest Madden 2K24 rating. He's at 99 once again for the seventh straight year, breaking the record for the most consecutive years to have the highest rating possible in the video game. Peyton Manning previously held the record with six straight.

Hopefully, other fans and experts give him the same respect and appreciation.