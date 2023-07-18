As the August 18 release date for Madden NFL 24 approaches, ratings are being released for players. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been given a 99 overall rating once again.

As is customary, Donald is rated 99 overall for Madden 24, the seventh consecutive edition of the game where the Rams superstar has earned the highest rating possible. He has broken the record for most years being rated 99, passing Peyton Manning and his six times.

In EA Sports' announcement of Donald's rating, NFL stars gave words to describe the Rams superstar. Fellow defensive superstar and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called Donald “dominant” and “impactful.” Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the cover athlete for the game, called him a “game wrecker,” as did Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, another member of the 99 Club, called him a “freak.”

After Donald was rated 98 overall in Madden 17, he earned the point bump up to 99 the following season. Back then, Antonio Brown was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady was on the New England Patriots and still a few years away from joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Myles Garrett and Christian McCaffrey were rookies with ratings of 84 and 80 respectively. A lot has changed since then. Donald's rating in Madden isn’t one of them.

Donald's 99 rating is mostly due to his reputation. The Rams superstar has earned the right to be considered one of the greatest defensive linemen in the game even as age finally catches up to him. He had a career-low 5.0 sacks last season and just 16 quarterback pressures as he was limited to a career-low 11 games and lost his seven-year streak as a First-Team All-Pro member. Had he been healthy enough to play the whole season, he still may have posted career-worst numbers.

Even as his production falls out of the realm of superhuman, Aaron Donald's status as one of the most dominant players in football is going strong. The Rams icon has accomplished just about everything an interior defensive lineman can. Now, he has been immortalized as one of the greatest players in recent NFL history with his Madden 24 rating accomplishment.