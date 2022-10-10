Matthew Stafford reacts to Rams’ offensive line debacle that’s getting him killed

The defending-champion Los Angeles Rams dropped to 2-3 on the season following their Week 5 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. One of their main concerns in 2022 has been their offensive line. Quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed his honest thoughts on the Rams’ offensive line struggles, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“That’s part of it,” Matthew Stafford said. “Everybody in this league is going through something when it comes to that stuff. It’s hitting us a little bit up front right now, but all the trust and confidence in the world that those guys can go out there and keep working together, keep communicating, find a way to fix it.”

The Rams lost 22-10 against the Cowboys in Los Angeles over the weekend. The offense never got much of anything going in the game. Matthew Stafford performed fairly well but found the end zone just once while also throwing an interception. It should be noted that LA had virtually no rushing game throughout the affair which limited options on offense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay sent a blunt message following the Rams’ defeat.

“This is some adversity that we’re facing right now as a football team. You find out a lot about people when you do go through that. I’m going to continue to stand up here and do the best I can for this team. It’s not good enough right now. I’ll never pretend that it is,” McVay said, per Pro Football Talk.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will look to turn their season around following their disappointing start to the 2022 campaign.