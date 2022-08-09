‘Part of the plan’: Sean McVay plays down Matthew Stafford’s concerning injury amid absence from camp

Matthew Stafford was a notable absence on the field as the Los Angeles Rams superstar quarterback was unable to throw a football during Monday’s training session. The 34-year-old is dealing with a rather concerning elbow injury, which could be a problem for the Rams this coming season.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, however, there’s nothing to worry about. The 36-year-old shot-caller was quick to play down Stafford’s absence, stating that it’s just all “part of the plan.” (h/t Charean Williams of PFT):

“We’ve always kind of stayed true (to the plan),” McVay said, via a live stream from the team. “This one is a three-day bucket. He’ll work tomorrow, and you’ll see him do a similar workload as last week.”

It’s good to hear an encouraging update from McVay here, but at this point, there is still no real clarity on what exactly Stafford is dealing with and whether or not it will have an impact on his availability once the new season starts. McVay did say that the injury was a “little bit abnormal” which makes the injury even more mysterious.

Matthew Stafford was one of the most important players on the Rams roster last season, and there’s no denying that he was integral to their title run. Los Angeles will want to do it again this year as they look to defend their championship against the rest of the NFL. At this point, Rams fans are just hoping to get their star QB back at full strength once the new season kicks off.