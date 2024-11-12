The Los Angeles Rams started their Monday contest with a heavy heart before taking on the Miami Dolphins. Not even an hour before kickoff, the NFL learned about the death of former head coach John Robinson.

Robinson coached at three different places, including winning a national title at USC in 1978. He eventually closed out his coaching career at UNLV. But the Rams were his lone NFL coaching stop.

The primetime contest conducted a moment of silence before the game. The franchise then shared a poignant message on X (formerly known as Twitter) nearly an hour after opening kickoff.

“We are heartbroken to share that former Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson passed away earlier today. Our thoughts are with Coach Robinson’s family and friends, and all who he impacted throughout his storied career,” the Rams shared.

Robinson was 89 when he died of complications of pneumonia, per the USC school website. He passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Robinson became immensely successful with the Trojans — compiling an 104-35-4 record including a perfect 4-0 mark in the Rose Bowl. He also recruited and coached future NFL legends Marcus Allen, Anthony Munoz, and Ronnie Lott for the Trojans.

However, Robinson was just as stout with the Rams in looking back at his tenure in the NFL.

Rams' accolades with John Robinson as coach

Robinson took over the franchise in 1983. He was given the task of turning around a team that went 2-7 in the 1982 NFL strike year.

And his first move in trying to win over the city? Taking star college football running back Eric Dickerson at No. 2 overall in the '83 draft. That was also the same draft class that featured future Hall of Famers named Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, and John Elway. The SMU legend Dickerson wasn't the only franchise-altering selection Robinson made. He drafted Henry Ellard at No. 32 in the second round out of Fresno State.

Robinson immediately built a playoff team from there with the two franchise icons. The Rams finished 9-7 in his rookie NFL coaching season but fell 51-7 to Washington in the postseason. That '83 team became the first of four straight playoff teams Robinson coached.

The Rams lifted their record to 10-6 in season two under Robinson. They lost in a narrow 16-13 opening-round defeat against the New York Giants. Year three together was when Robinson and L.A. soared to new heights — going 11-5 and advancing to their first NFC Championship game together. That L.A. team got blanked 24-0 by the eventual Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears.

Robinson took the Rams to one more conference title game together: The 1989 season game that ended in a 30-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who also claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy that year.

His last two Rams teams stumbled to a combined record of 8-24. Robinson eventually got fired after the dismal 3-13 mark of 1991. However, he still finished as the winningest Rams coach with a 75-68 overall record and produced six playoff teams.