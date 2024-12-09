Earlier in the season, it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua was unfamiliar with divisions within the NFL. Since then, head coach Sean McVay said Nacua was pulling everyone's leg, however, the second-year receiver had a chance at redeeming his NFC West knowledge on the Pat McAfee show on Monday after Nacua's monster performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter even got in on the jokes, asking Nacua if he's had a chance to learn about his divisional surroundings.

“I'm curious, with all the stuff made about the NFC West, do you understand where you sit now in relation to the other teams in the NFC West?” Schefter asked.

A smile formed on Nacua's face following Schefter's question, as this became a major news story surrounding the former fifth-round pick.

“I don't know where we sit in the standings, but I know that we play the … somebody in our division on Thursday,” Nacua said with a big laugh. “Aye, we won on Sunday. That's what they ask me for me to do.”

As a former NFL player, McAfee shared that he wasn't too different from Nacua when he played for the Indianapolis Colts. In terms of knowing all the ins and outs of their opponents down the road, McAfee didn't always plan too far ahead.

“There are some people, and this is going to sound crazy— I was kind of one of them, actually— that have no idea what's happening until the next meeting,” McAfee said. “And they're solely focused on the next meeting.”

Now, as his head coach, McVay probably doesn't care as much about Nacua knowing every team's division, especially when he can put up 178 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Rams WR Puka Nacua has season-high performance vs. Bills

Against the Bills in Week 14, Nacua was just three receiving yards short of eclipsing his career-best. However, after having a slow start to the year, Sunday featured Nacua's best performance of the season by a margin of nearly 40 yards.

Nacua ended the night against the Bills with 12 receptions for 162 yards and a receiving touchdown. He would also add a rushing touchdown to his performance, finding the end zone twice against their 44-42 win over the Bills.

As one of the top young receivers in the league, it's apparent Nacua cares more about performing at a high level on the field than memorizing which division each team is in.

And while the internet had their fun poking fun at Nacua, the Rams will look to overtake the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), who stand in their way of first place in the NFC West.