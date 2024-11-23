When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, one thing is for certain: they play in the NFC West.

Sure, their record, personnel, and even coaches can change from year to year, as is the case with all NFL teams, really. But ever since the 1967 season, the Rams have been playing in the NFC West, and unless the league undergoes a serious re-alignment that changes up the entire NFL landscape, that isn't going to change any time soon.

And yet, after a year and a half with the Rams, apparently, no one ever told that to star wide receiver Puka Nacua, as during his media session ahead of Week 12, the pride of BYU let it be known that he just learned that his team plays in the NFC West.

“No, if I'm being honest with you guys, somebody told me we're in the NFC West, so that's good to know, I guess,” Nacua told reporters. “Yeah, one day at a time is my mentality. I feel like I say that to you guys a lot, but then it's whatever game we have coming up on Sunday or whatever the day that week it falls on.”

… wait what? Is Nacua joking? Or did he not realize that there's a reason why his team plays the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals twice a year? Well, Sean McVay weighed in on his star receiver's situational awareness, which he believes isn't quite as perplexing as it might appear.

Sean McVay believes Puka Nacua knows what division he plays in

Asked on Friday whether or not Nacua is aware of which division he plays in – you know, as most coaches often are – McVay boldly declared that his second-year wide receiver was simply joking around… probably. Regardless, however, McVay hopes that Nacua shows up for division games more than most, even if he isn't exactly sure which game fits that bill.

“No, he didn't. He was messing with you. You'd have to give me the context, I think so. Isn't that beautiful? See, that's why… be like Puka. Just focus on what you can control and… hey, if that's the case, I love him unconditionally. You know what though? There is a beauty in that in all seriousness. Let's just say that's the case. I know this, that guy is going to show up when we play the [San Francisco 49ers] ‘Niners', the [Arizona] Cardinals, and the [Seattle] Seahawks, and shoot, if he thinks that we're in the same division as the Eagles, then let's show up against them too.”

Welp, for the next few days, nobody had better let Nacua look at a map, as he might realize that Philadelphia isn't, in fact, on the West Coast and may opt to take his foot off the gas when the Rams desperately need him to show out against an elite young Eagles secondary headlined by rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Kupp.