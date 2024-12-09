The Los Angeles Rams are still alive in the NFC playoff picture. Los Angeles got a huge win on Sunday, defeating the Bills 44-42 in an epic interconference victory. The Rams won this game on the back of a historic performance from second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke glowingly about his young wide receiver after the game.

“He was awesome,” McVay said per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “And he's so physically and mentally tough. Love him. He's such a … igniter is one of the biggest compliments I can give somebody. You elevate everybody around you, you bring an energy to this football team. And he certainly did that today.”

Nacua had an amazing game on Sunday against the Bills. He logged 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown as well as five carries for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua's impressive game made him the first player in Rams history with 150+ receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

The second-year wide receiver picked right up where he left off during his rookie season. However, Nacua aggravated a knee injury in Week 1 and ended up missing most of the first half of the regular season. Since then, he has logged 50 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns

Los Angeles must be thrilled to be getting this kind of production out of a fifth-round pick.

Puka Nacua responds to praise from Rams coach Sean McVay

Reporters told Puka Nacua about Sean McVay's glowing statements during the postgame press conference. Nacua replied with a humble response.

“Shoot, thanks Coach McVay,” Nacua said.

“I feel like I've got to give all the credit to the guys around me,” Nacua continued. “It continues to be an all-11 effort in everything that we do in this offense, and I know that there's still parts in my game that I can improve on.”

Puka is right to spread the love around, because several players on the Rams had great performances.

The Rams also got a great game from QB Matthew Stafford, who threw for 320 yards and two TDs.

“I thought Matthew was in total command,” McVay said. “He ends up checking off, getting us into the right play on Puka's touchdown right there when they brought the zero blitz. And that was kind of reflective of what he did all day. They're an excellent defense but I thought he was able to put us in some really good spots. And he's a stud.”

Running back Kyren Williams was another key contributor, rushing 29 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

If Los Angeles keep playing like this the rest of the regular season, they could soon find themselves in the playoffs.

Next up for the Rams is a Week 15 matchup against the 49ers.