As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for their crucial NFC West Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the team got some good news in the form of the latest Puka Nacua injury update.

Puka Nacua is active for the Rams’ Week 2 tilt against the 49ers, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

While the fifth-round rookie being active is good news for the Rams, Sean McVay and company also got some tough news Sunday afternoon. Running backs Cam Akers and Zac Evans will both miss today’s game with injuries.

Nacua was the Rams’ breakout star in the team’s surprising Week 1 upset of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Washington Husky and BYU Cougar caught 10 balls for 199 yards from Matthew Stafford in his pro debut.

The Puka Nacua injury update is huge for Los Angeles, as a victory in Week 2 vs. the 49ers would give them two divisional wins and put them firmly in first place in the AFC West. However, the Rams face an uphill battle against the 49ers, and not just because the Bay Area squad has significantly more talent.

Kyle Shanahan is 9-4 vs. McVay as a head coach and has won eight of the last nine battles. The Rams are at home on Sunday, but that hasn’t mattered much in the last few seasons. However, the Rams' one victory — which came in the 2021 playoffs before their Super Bowl win — was in LA.

Even with Nacua in the mix at SoFi Stadium, the LA Rams are touchdown underdogs to the 49ers on Sunday.