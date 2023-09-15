When Cooper Kupp was placed on the Injured Reserve ahead of the 2023-24 NFL season, uncertainty turned into melancholy for Los Angeles Rams fans. By the time Week 1 was over, though, the only emotion they were feeling was resounding jubilation.

A dominant second half allowed LA to pull off the big opening road win against the Seattle Seahawks. A depleted and young offensive group was not rattled by their opponents' experience. The next-man-up mentality paid huge dividends last Sunday night. But one of those Week 1 breakouts has apparently suffered a late-week setback.

Rookie wide receiver Puka Nucua, whose great NFL debut is a big reason why the Rams are 1-0, was sidelined at Thursday's practice with an oblique injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Could this franchise's long-awaited turn of fortune be just a fluke?

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Nucua led the team with 10 receptions for 119 yards, joining fellow wideout Tutu Atwell (six catches for also 119 yards) in a surprise star showing. While there were encouraging signs in training camp, few expected the fifth-round pick out of BYU to make such an immediate impact.

Both he and the 23-year-old Atwell displayed excellent chemistry with Matthew Stafford, which should alleviate any concerns fans had about the veteran quarterback's ability to connect with the younger players on the team. While there is no visible signs of tension, the injury bug has lingered in the locker room.

Oblique issues can be tricky. LA fans and fantasy football managers are hoping that Puka Nacua will be fine after a day or two of rest. Everyone loves a good underdog, and this newcomer has instantly injected much-needed excitement. The Rams cannot afford to endure any more misfortune in their WR room.