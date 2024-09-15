The Los Angeles Rams were excited to have their one-two punch at wide receiver on the field to start the season, but unfortunately, only one will be available for the foreseeable future. Puka Nacua went down with a PCL injury against the Detroit Lion on Sunday Night Football, and there's a chance he could miss five to seven weeks, depending on how the injury heals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Nacua reinjured his knee during last Sunday night's overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and was placed on injured reserve last week,” Schefter wrote. “Rams head coach Sean McVay said it was possible that Nacua could be sidelined the minimum four weeks that he is required to miss by being placed on IR. The Rams have their bye in Week 6, so the earliest the second-year star could return would be Los Angeles' Week 7 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“But now the Rams' thinking, according to sources, is that Nacua's status for the games against the Raiders and the following Thursday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings also could be in jeopardy.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Nacua might not return to the field until Week 9 of the season.

“There's a real chance we won't see him until Week 9, Nov. 3. That's because he's out for at least four weeks, then there is a bye, then a Sunday game, then a quick Thursday game. Hard to imagine the Rams bring him back so quickly,” Rapoport said.

Puka Nacua won't be able to follow up his strong rookie season

Puka Nacua is in his second season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams and had a record-setting rookie year after he became Matthew Stafford's favorite target with Cooper Kupp missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Puka had 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns and helped the Rams finish with a 10-7 record and make the postseason. Nacua and Cupp were supposed to be a dangerous one-two punch for opposing defenses every Sunday, but now Matthew Stafford will have to find other targets to pass to.