Rams star Aaron Donald had some flattering words for QB Brett Rypien, who will start vs Packers if Matthew Stafford is unable to suit up

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a pivotal road meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, which will likely end the already-thin postseason aspirations of the game's loser. With such important stakes on the line, playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is a very real and daunting scenario.

Though, Aaron Donald is standing behind backup QB Brett Rypien, who he believes is more than up to the task should Stafford's thumb injury keep him sidelined in Week 9.

“Moving around, doing a lot of good things, making a lot of good throws, doing things that you want to see, helping us to get better,” the Rams star defensive tackle told reporters on Friday. “Obviously, you have confidence in that aspect knowing that he's going to do what he needs to do….Obviously, you want your guys out there, but you're confident with the next guy up because you see things like that.”

While Donald's endorsement is nice, the three-time All-Pro does not lend a ton of objectivity on this particular matter. He knows how to plow through a quarterback as well as anyone in his era, however, so he could have some expertise to share with the former undrafted signal-caller out of Boise State.

Rypien navigated his fair share of struggles with the Denver Broncos last season but did earn a win as a starter against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed a sterling 21-of-26 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown (also threw an interception). Brett Rypien held strong, despite being sacked seven times in that December football game.

Hopefully, he won't have to weather nearly as much adversity against the Packers in Lambeau. Maybe he won't have to take the field at all. But if he does, guys like Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua (questionable) and Aaron Donald, of course, must step up.