The Rams' Matthew Stafford got a frustrating update about his Week 9 availability vs. the Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with both good news and bad news as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers.

The team made a QB related move in light of the latest status update on Stafford. The Rams are expected to be without their leading tackler on Sunday which could make matters difficult against Matt LaFleur's team.

The Rams also have five players expected to fall under the “questionable” banner for Sunday's game including fantasy football phenom Puka Nacua, one of Stafford's newest go-to guys.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Rams are likely to start Brett Rypien at quarterback on Sunday against the Pack. The veteran NFL reporter stated that Stafford is likely to miss the game unless he “surprises everyone and wakes up feeling ready.”

Rypien is a former Boise State Bronco in his fourth season in the National Football League. He has passed for just 42 yards on 50 percent completions this season for the Rams in limited action.

The Rams are 3-5 on the season and have scored nine points less than they have given up thus far. For the Rams to stay in playoff contention and keep pace with the 5-3 San Francisco 49ers and the 5-1 Seattle Seahawks, Coach Sean McVay's team will need to step it up in all phases of the game.

Nacua, Stafford and returnee Cooper Kupp have shown incredible promise in the passing game, the Rams' bread-and-butter in their recent Super Bowl win in 2022.

Stafford and the Rams are hoping for a return to health, and their winning ways, hopefully sooner rather than later with Rypien likely to take the field this weekend.