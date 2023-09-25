Los Angeles Rams fans- and fantasy managers- can breathe a sigh of relief. Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, listed as questionable with an oblique injury, is officially active for the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per the team's Twitter account.

There were questions surrounding Nacua's status, as the rookie wideout has been dealing with the injury since last week. However, it did not keep him from playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had indicated that, while he wants to be smart with Nacua's workload over the course of the season, that he expected the BYU product to suit up against the Bengals.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rams fans and fantasy managers with Nacua on their roster waited with bated breath for his status, given the team's roster moves from earlier.

Los Angeles had elevated running back Royce Freeman and wide receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad, with the latter move raising eyebrows among those hopeful to see Nacua play on Monday Night Football.

Alas, those concerns have been eased.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU in the 2023 NFL Draft, set the rookie record for receptions through two games played, as he has racked up 25 catches- on a whopping 35 targets- for 266 receiving yards.

The Rams offense, which was dealt a tough injury blow when star wideout Cooper Kupp was placed on the Injured Reserve due to a hamstring ailment, has been humming along with Nacua as its best receiver.

Now, the rookie will be looking to make a big impact once again in a primetime clash against the Bengals.