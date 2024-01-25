Is Brandon Staley on his way back to the Rams' coaching staff?

With Raheem Morris set to take the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons, is a reunion between the Los Angeles Rams and Brandon Staley on the horizon?

Once the news broke of Morris leaving the Rams for Atlanta, speculation about Staley's future began immediately. “Brandon Staley might get to stay in LA, with a return to the Rams,” noted Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

“Also, lots of intriguing options for Rams DC: Brandon Staley, Chris Shula. Rams could also go wildcard here,” said Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

Of course, Staley got his big break after one successful season as the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020. He parlayed that one season into a nearly-three season spell as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach.

But underwhelming results and a disastrous mid-December loss to the Las Vegas Raiders put Staley on the unemployment line. Now, he could go back to where it all started for him.

Staley still a fit with Rams?

Staley would be an interesting replacement for Morris, especially considering how his stint with the Chargers went.

Interestingly, it was the defense that frequently failed the Chargers with Staley in charge. A defense that Staley called plays for.

Hired off a 2020 season that saw his unit with the Rams lead the NFL in both points and yards allowed, Staley could never get it right with the Chargers.

Instead, Justin Herbert and the offense were frequently let down by Staley's defense, which ultimately led to his ousting.

While Staley is a familiar face and had success in Los Angeles under Sean McVay previously, one has to wonder if this reunion truly makes sense for the Rams.