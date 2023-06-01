Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris happened to be the unlikely hero this past weekend, as he helped save a child who was drowning in a Las Vegas pool.

Morris was at the Encore Las Vegas with his family when he saw a young boy drowning in the hotel pool. The boy’s father pulled him out of the water and brought him to a lifeguard, who began performing CPR. Morris rushed over to help and asked where the AED was. He retrieved the AED and gave it to a doctor on the scene, who used it to shock the boy’s heart. The boy was taken to the hospital and released 24 hours later.

