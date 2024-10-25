Following a 1-4 start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Los Angeles Rams were facing tough questions. They were the kind of questions that could lead to big roster changes and the end of an era. A Cooper Kupp trade scenario was at the center of this speculation, which many fans desperately wanted to stop. Well, it seems as if they will get their wish after the team defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Kupp, who missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, returned to the field for LA's prime-time face-off with Minnesota. He did not disappoint and was the recipient of the best play of the evening, securing a seven-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter after quarterback Matthew Stafford improbably ducked under a pass-rusher to make the play. The fan base hopes the Super Bowl 56 MVP will find the end zone a bunch more this season, and do so in the same uniform.

Rams head coach Sean McVay essentially put to rest the possibility of Kupp being sent to another team in the postgame press conference. He did confirm one key aspect of the rumors, however.

“Teams reached out,” McVay said after the 30-20 win, per NFL Network's Bridget Condon. “Some of the things that are out there, they're just not true… There's not a lot of accountability to the reports… I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way.”

Rams' Cooper Kupp should be staying in LA for now

It is normal to field calls from other franchises ahead of the trade deadline, specifically when a squad is scuffling. The concern about Kupp's health, his age (turned 31 in June) and a hefty contract (base salary of $12.5 million in 2025 and $14.85 million in 2026) all made a potential deal even more plausible.

Though, no one can dispute the massive impact the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and wide receiver Triple Crown winner has had on the Rams. He can also help them compete in the present, as evidenced by the solid outing he posted against the Vikings.

In addition to the TD, Kupp recorded five receptions for 51 yards. Puka Nacua joined him in returning from injury and produced quite the standout performance (seven catches for 106 yards). With the WR room looking intimidating once again, Los Angeles should have a legitimate shot at contending for a playoff slot.

That means No. 10 will likely still be on the Rams through the Nov. 5 deadline. He and his teammates have 10 days to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup that could determine first place in the NFC West.