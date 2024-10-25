Puka Nacua didn't skip a beat while returning from a knee injury during the Los Angeles Rams' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. In his first game since Week 1 after spraining his posterior cruciate ligament, the star wideout caught seven of nine targets for 106 yards.

There was doubt about Nacua's ability to return for the matchup. Following the win, Rams head coach Sean McVay praised the second-year receiver's toughness.

“[Nacua] said, ‘I don't know, I'm feeling pretty good,'” McVay told ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “He went and had a workout session where he ran routes and did a great job. His movement looked good. I talked to him, and I said, ‘Do you want to try to give this thing a shot?' And he said yes.”

“And this guy's mindset, his mentality … he's a war daddy, he's a stud… I love his play energy and what he brings. He was ready to go tonight, and he made a big impact on the game.”

Nacua's performance is a welcome sight for the Rams as they attempt to turn their season around.

Puka Nacua's return powers Rams to crucial victory

The Rams entered the matchup at 2-4 against a 5-1 Vikings squad. However, they were only 2.5-point underdogs, mainly due to the return of Nacua and fellow star wideout Cooper Kupp. Nacua's comments following the win matched his coach's “war daddy” descriptor.

“I definitely gained confidence throughout the week in being able to get the reps I was able to get. It's definitely a hard feel of not getting a padded practice in, but that's also the most exciting part of the game for me,” he said. “So, man, I was really excited to go out there and hit somebody. My first pass was dropped, so it definitely made me more excited, like the next person that's in front of me I gotta punish him for it.”

Nacua has emerged as one of the NFL's top pass catchers after the Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of BYU. The 23-year-old set the rookie record for receptions (105), receiving yards (1,486) and receptions in a single game (15) last season. He also set the rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game, catching nine of ten targets for 181 yards and a touchdown during a Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions.

Nacua was named second-team All-Pro following the incredible rookie campaign. He'll now attempt to lead the Rams back to the playoffs after their disappointing start.