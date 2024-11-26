While Sean McVay pondered about his team’s failures against Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson had problems of his own. And McVay broke his silence on the arrest of Robinson after Sunday night’s 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

McVay said he wanted to make sure he had all the facts before digging too deeply into comments, according to latimes.com.

Officers arrested Robinson on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday. California Highway Patrol officers observed him driving more than 100 mph on the 101 freeway, the CHP said. Robinson identified himself and officers observed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the release said. Robinson was cited and released to a responsible party, the release said.

“I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other,” McVay said during a videoconference.

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson may not play in Week 13

Robinson caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles. He finished with two catches for 15 yards. Robinson, 30, got picked in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He has 26 catches on the season for 384 yards and a career-high six touchdowns.

McVay said the team won’t overlook the situation.

“We obviously have higher standards for what we expect of him and the decision-making process as those things are concerned,” McVay said.

McVay said Robinson’s alleged speed, “certainly is concerning” and he said he’s “grateful” nobody was injured. The Rams educate players and have systems in place so that they can avail themselves of driver services if needed, McVay said.

“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions,” McVay said. “And clearly there was a decision that is not in alignment with things we want to be about.

“I know he was remorseful about that, (and) I don’t think this makes him a horrible human. I think he made a bad decision, and I think we are fortunate that there wasn’t anything else that occurred as it relates to affecting anybody else in a negative way. Or himself from just an overall safety and health perspective.”

Rams trying to steady a shaky season

The Rams currently stand at 5-6 on the season. They are tied for last place in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers. But are only one game behind division frontrunners Arizona and Seattle.

The biggest reason for the Rams’ loss to the Eagles came from Barkley. He ripped them for 255 yards rushing and 302 total. Barkley had TD runs of 70 and 72 yards in the second half. McVay said that is part of Barkley’s game, according to espn.com.

“(Barkley) is getting tough, hard-earned yards, and then you give him a vertical seam like he got a couple of times,” McVay said. “He has the explosiveness and long speed and the ability to finish. That is what opened and blew the game up for him. He was outstanding.”