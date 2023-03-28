Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay broke the silence on the latest rumors surrounding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Tuesday article.

“#Rams coach Sean McVay confirms the team has interest in bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. and says he loves him, but notes there’s a lot of other teams interested so they’ll see how it plays out,” wrote Pelissero.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Rams in November 2021, just months before the team capped off a Super Bowl-winning run with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He joined an offense that featured a former Pro Bowl quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a near-2,000-yard receiver in Cooper Kupp.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a team, it’s an opportunity for him to come in here and prove himself to us,” Stafford said after the signing. “What our room is about in the receiver room is pretty special. I know he’ll fit right in and continue to get better and hopefully help us as a team.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Odell Beckham Jr. spent eight seasons with three different teams since he was first drafted as the 12th overall pick out of LSU in the 2014 NFL draft. He earned three straight Pro Bowl selections since he first suited up for the New York Giants during a Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. The 5-foot-11-inch receiver took first place in the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting after gaining 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid responded when asked if the Chiefs had discussions about attempting to add a player like Odell Beckham Jr. on Saturday.

“Odell is a good football player,” Andy Reid told the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes.”