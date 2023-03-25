Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. for two straight offseasons. Will Kansas City finally pull the trigger and sign the biggest name in free agency? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t exactly providing answers.

“Odell is a good football player. Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes,” Andy Reid told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche when asked if the Chiefs had discussions about trying to add a player like Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham could be a perfect fit with the Chiefs. Kansas City is lacking wide receiver depth due to departures in free agency. JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in the 2022 season, signed with the New England Patriots. Mecole Hardman left the Chiefs in free agency for the New York Jets.

Beckham hasn’t played an NFL game since leaving Super Bowl 56 with a torn ACL. The receiver spent the entire 2022 season in free agency. The Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys have been reported as possible suitors for Beckham.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s been some dispute regarding Beckham’s asking price. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver shot down reports that said he was seeking $20 million per year. Given his injury history, Beckham might have to sign a short or incentive-laden contract.

One year with Kansas City could help Beckham rebuild his value on the open market. After Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill last offseason, Patrick Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards. The Chiefs had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense en route to winning their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore are the top wide receivers on the Chiefs’ roster. None of those players even had 700 receiving yards last season.