Cooper Kupp just can't catch a break. After arguably one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver, the Los Angeles Rams star's 2022 season was filled with misery. Injuries to Kupp derailed his campaign, forcing him to miss most of the season. Kupp made his return to the field in the 2023 offseason, only to suffer another injury.

Now, while rehabbing his latest injury, Cooper Kupp reportedly suffered a setback during the process. As a result, Kupp's status for the Rams' Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks is up in the air. According to Ian Rapoport, it seems unlikely that the WR will be able to suit up for Week 1.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Based on my understanding, it seems unlikely that he's (Cooper Kupp) unlikely to play Week 1. The reason is, it is a short week right now. It would be a short turnaround for him to potentially get on the field, start running, and play Week 1 (for the Rams).”

Even if Kupp doesn't end up playing in Week 1, his trip to Minnesota to see a specialist should still be fruitful. The Rams WR has been bothered by his hamstring lately, which is a delicate muscle to injure. It's best for him to know what exactly is going on with his hamstring, and if there's anything they can do to mitigate the injury risk.

In the event that Kupp misses Week 1, it would be a devastating blow for both the Rams and fantasy owners. Kupp is easily the best weapon Los Angeles has, and there's a steep dropoff between their WR1 and WR2. On the other hand, Kupp was one of the most picked WRs in fantasy leagues, with owners banking on him returning to peak form. There's still a chance for Kupp to play in Week 1. Given the circumstances, though, that chance is dwindling day after day.