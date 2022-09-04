Sean McVay drops Jalen Ramsey injury update Rams fans have all been waiting for

Jalen Ramsey is currently in a race against time as the Los Angeles Rams make their final preparations for their opening night clash against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on September 8th. Ramsey is still recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, but at this point, it sounds like he’s good to go.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that he’s liked what he’s seen from Ramsey thus far. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, McVay believes his star cornerback will be ready to go on opening night (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“He’s feeling good,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “He sure looks good out here and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the eighth.”

This is undeniably excellent news for the Rams who will kick off their title defense against one of the top quarterbacks in the game today in Josh Allen. LA’s defense will need to be at its best against the Bills, and Ramsey is obviously an integral part of the same.

Earlier in the summer, there was a lot of talk surrounding Jalen Ramsey’s current deal with the Rams. The five-time Pro Bowler is eligible for an extension, but at this point, LA doesn’t seem inclined to offer him a new deal. Ramsey himself said that he believes this will happen “when the time is right.” After all, he’s still under contract through 2025 and the $20 million he’s earning per year is clearly no small amount.