Rams head coach Sean McVay did not exactly give the fan base the answers they were looking for in his postgame press conference that came after the Los Angeles Rams fell 23-15 to the Miami Dolphins in Monday Night Football action.

He was asked to evaluate the team's overall performance, to which he responded with a one-worder that had a biting tone to it before he angrily walked away from the podium.

“Inconsistent,” McVay said.

And as harsh as it may have sounded, that is exactly what it was. The final score suggested a game that was within reach and relatively close, but this contest was anything but that. The team failed to put points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, scored just six points in the second quarter, went scoreless in the third quarter, and then tacked on nine points in the final 15 minutes of the action.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also reached a new low, with his single interception of the game extending his streak of consecutive contests with a pick to six total games. That ties his career high, with the signal-caller at risk of exceeding it if he stays on the same trend and throws another interception next week.

This is a particularly tough loss for Los Angeles, which headed into this game coming off of a 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, riding high on a three-game winning streak that has now been snapped as the Rams drop to an overall record of

The team will aim to get back on track as it faces the New England Patriots on the road up next on the schedule. The two teams are set to kick off their Week 11 matchup at 1 p.m. ET in Gillette Stadium. The Patriots most recently recorded a 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears this week.