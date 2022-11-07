Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay weighed in on the team’s struggles during the humbling loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. McVay didn’t deny that the team is not performing at its best right now, and suggested some big changes could be on the horizon in order to right the ship.

Via Sara Bishop of ESPN:

“Adjustments have to be made,” McVay said. “We can’t continue to go on like this. And what that looks like, I don’t necessarily have the exact answers right now.

“We’re gonna stay connected throughout this. But we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense.”

McVay didn’t exclude himself from being part of the problem, either. “I’m a big part of this,” said McVay. “I have to do better.”

Despite the Rams defense coming up with a crucial late stop against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the offense, as it had done all night, failed to move the ball for a first down, going three-and-out and giving Brady and Co. another shot to steal a win. Brady didn’t miss out with his second attempt, connecting with Cade Otton for the game-winning score.

The Rams, following the loss to Tampa Bay, are now 3-5 in a season that they entered hopeful of “running it back” for another Super Bowl title. Unless some big changes incur, particularly to the offense, the Rams may be destined to miss out on the playoffs entirely.

After standing pat at the trade deadline, the Rams have limited options in terms of adding talent in order to improve the roster. The offense has been totally stagnant, failing to score more than 20 points in a single game since their Sept. 18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.