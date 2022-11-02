Rams fans won’t love latest Sean McVay retirement update

Could Sean McVay retire in the near future? Despite being just 36-years old, retirement rumors have surrounded the Los Angeles Rams head coach. However, they died down once the 2022 season began. But a recent report states that McVay could retire in the somewhat near future, per Dov Kleiman and Albert Breer.

“#Rams coach Sean McVay’s future with the team is tied to the “core group” of Donald, Kupp, Stafford and Ramsey and in all likelihood, once that group leaves, McVay will retire, according to @AlbertBreer,” Kleiman wrote on Twitter.

Rumors had previously swirled that Sean McVay could leave the sideline for the broadcast booth. McVay addressed those rumors over the summer.

“I’ve always had an interest in the other stuff because I love football so much,” McVay told the Athletic. “But what I would say is there were some opportunities. It never got to where I even took a meeting because what is so fulfilling to me about coaching right now is the stuff where you’re dealing with people, pouring into the players, getting to work with coaches to be able to collaborate.”

Sean McVay seems committed to the Rams…for now. But according to Breer, retirement is not out of the question in the semi-near future. It should be noted that Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Ramsey likely still have many years remaining in the NFL. The only player who would seemingly retire soon is Aaron Donald.

This will be a situation worth monitoring moving forward. For now, Sean McVay is focused on helping the Rams turn their mediocre 2022 season around.