Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams narrowly lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. While the Rams may have been on the wrong end of a referee decision, McVay isn't looking to make any excuses for the loss.

Right before the two-minute warning, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went for a quarterback sneak and was awarded the first down. However, slow motion replay showed that Pickett might've not reached the line to gain. Los Angeles was out of time outs however and could not challenge. Given the first down, Pickett was able to kneel out the clock, leading the Steelers to a 24-17 victory.

WOW. Kenny Pickett didnt get the first down on this sneak, but the call on the field was first down.#Rams can’t challenge because they have no timeouts and #Steelers will kneel the game out and win. Another game blown by the Refs. pic.twitter.com/iZcodyE9I3 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 22, 2023

Immediately after the game, McVay was asked about the referees' decision and how it affected the Rams' chances of winning. Rather than complain, McVay decided to take the high road, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today.

“It doesn't matter what I think, that was the spot they made,” McVay said.

“I'm not going to sit here and make excuses about stuff that didn't go down. Those plays shouldn't come down to that if we execute like we were capable of. That's what was called and that's what we have to be able to live with.”

On paper, the Rams out gained the Steelers 354 yards to 300. They held Pittsburgh to just 86 yards rushing. However, Matthew Stafford threw an interception to start the second half. The Steelers immediately turned that into points. In a one touchdown game, that single turnover could've been the difference.

Whether it was a pick or a referee error, the Rams dropped to 3-4 on the season. Sean McVay will be looking for his team to pick their heads up and prepare for Week 8. With more preparation, maybe Pickett won't have an opportunity for first down on a QB sneak next time.