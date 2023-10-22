Matthew Stafford has looked healthier than many expected and has the Los Angeles Rams in the early playoff hunt. But while Stafford might be playing well, he still isn't quite past his hip injury.

The Rams quarterback is currently dealing with an aggravated hip, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. While it's not considered serious, Los Angeles' training staff is keeping close tabs on Stafford's hip.

Stafford suffered a hip contusion in the Rams' Week 4 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He hasn't had to miss anytime due to the injury. However, the Rams aren't looking to take any chances with an injury Stafford might be dealing with.

Despite his hip injury, Stafford has led Los Angeles to a 3-3 record. Through the first six weeks of the season, the QB threw for 1,677 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He looked to be hitting a stride in recent weeks, as Stafford hasn't thrown an interception since that Week 4 victory.

Los Angeles has dealt with injuries all around their offense. Cooper Kupp missed the beginning of the season as he was on injured reserve. Running back Kyren Williams was placed on IR prior to Week 7. The Rams have found a way to make it work, but losing Matthew Stafford would be a massive blow to both the offense and the entire team.

At least for now, Stafford seems to be managing his hip pain. LA feels comfortable letting him play as long as he feels good enough to hit the field. The Rams will continue to monitor his hip injury and hope Stafford can keep battling through.