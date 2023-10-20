Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media Friday about running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and what he brings to the team ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being waived by the team last season, the Rams brought him back Tuesday to hopefully fill in the void because of the injuries to the running back room. Luckily, he has a familiarity with the offense as McVay implied that he'll be suiting up and playing in week 7 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Darrell came back in, he's a guy that's going to be up and active this week,” McVay said. “He's done a great job of being able to quickly re-acclimate himself back to a lot of the things that we've done, he's taking good care of himself in the meantime.”

The Rams also signed other running backs such as former Miami Dolphin Myles Gaskin from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and they've also elevated Royce Freeman. These different moves comes after breakout star Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers won't be able to play Sunday. Plus, the team also has Zach Evans who filled in late in the game last weekend.

When asked if he has a “sense” in who will start and be in the running back rotation Sunday, McVay responded that he does have an idea, but didn't delve deeply into his plan according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. Henderson has played for the Rams franchise for the last four seasons and has amassed over 1,700 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during that time.