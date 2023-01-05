By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is currently one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, making $14 million per year through 2026. But with the organization heading in no clear direction after winning the Super Bowl a year ago, it appears TV networks are ready to pursue McVay for a job again. According to sources close to Front Office Sports, the likes of Fox Sports, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video are eyeing the Rams main man for a game or in-studio analyst position in 2023.

“The (Rams) just had an abysmal year. I don’t know how optimistic that team is about the future. It could be an ominous situation,” warned one source, via Front Office Sports. “I would expect networks to call (McVay) and gauge his interest again. I’m sure some already have.”

“A guy like that you find a spot for. Even trial him out. I just know how coveted he was last year.”

The source also said they’d work with McVay for whatever role he wants, whether it’s as part of a three-person booth or a part-time analyst gig. Amazon reportedly offered Sean McVay a $20 million per season deal to join the Thursday Night Football TV team before the 2022 campaign, but he passed it up.

McVay become the youngest coach in NFL history in 2017 when he was hired at just 30 years old. The Rams don’t have a first-round pick until 2024 because of the Matthew Stafford trade. Could he really jump ship in the offseason and make the switch to the booth? I mean, given McVay’s passion, it’s hard to imagine. He loves this team, even through the ups and downs. However, there have been other coaches who left the NFL sidelines for a TV job at a relatively young age. John Madden did it at 43. John Gruden quit coaching for nine years at 46 to work for ESPN.

It’s certainly not out of the question. And if one thing is for certain, Sean McVay will have options.