Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't the only coach who has had some success in the city. If anything, all eyes are looking at Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after his team won it all in the World Series.

McVay and Roberts have had some conversations since Los Angeles took home the honor. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees after they got the Game 5 victory, sending some players to retirement on a positive note after achieving the highest honor the sport of baseball has to offer.

“ I have (talked to Dave). Dave's great,” McVay said in a press release from the Rams. “I was really happy for Dave and more impressed with just the consistency at which he's led over time. I talked to him a little bit before the World Series and then got a chance to talk to him right before they had their parade.”

The football coach has a lot of admiration for the way Roberts does things, even if the two coach completely different sports with totally different rules.

“Dave's awesome. I look up to Dave,” McVay explained. “We try to mimic and emulate a lot of the ways that he goes about it. It's a pretty cool little deal, being able to lead the way and manage those guys. You could see the love and respect that they all have for one another and the way they've navigated through it. Congrats to the Dodgers and Dave Roberts. He knows what a fan of his I am.”

While Roberts and his squad continue to celebrate, McVay's team will go up against the Miami Dolphins up next on the schedule. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Rams are currently riding a three-game winning streak and most recently defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20 in overtime action on Sunday.