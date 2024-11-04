The Seattle Seahawks lost a brutal game at home in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. Two red-zone interceptions changed the game in the second half and forced overtime. They could not score in the extra period and gave the ball back to Matthew Stafford. He led another touchdown drive to end the game and change the NFC West playoff picture. Geno Smith, Mike Macdonald, and Kenneth Walker are most to blame for the brutal loss.

The good news is that the Seahawks are headed to their bye. After starting 3-0, they have won just one game in their past six and are suffering through injuries. DK Metcalf did not play in this game while recovering from a knee injury. While Jaxon Smith-Njiba shined in his absence, he was missed in the red zone. Fans can take the silver lining that this team will not be the one who comes out in Week 11 against the 49ers.

Why should fans target the quarterback Geno Smith when looking for someone to blame? And is Mike Macdonald long for the pressure of being a head coach? Let's look at the Seahawks most to blame.

Geno Smith was a turnover machine in Week 9

The Seahawks had the ball in the red zone in a tie game in the fourth quarter. Geno Smith led his team down the field and on the doorstep of taking at least a three-point lead. Then, Smith hurled a ball into the end zone that looked like it was intended for cornerback Kamren Kinchens. He took it 103 yards back for a Rams touchdown that completely changed this game.

Seattle had this game all but won before the pick-six. The Rams' offense was floundering without Puka Nacua, who was ejected, and there were only 11 minutes to go. If the Seahawks go up seven, Los Angeles has to score twice to win the game and it did not feel like they were going to do that. Smith handed this game to the opponent on a silver platter.

After the interception, the Seahawks punted and then forced one from the Rams. Seattle's special teams blocked the punt and gave Smith a short field. He proceeded to throw another interception when he did not have to move a yard to be in field goal range. Without these picks, the game never would have gone to overtime and Seattle would have won.

Mike Macdonald must improve the Seahawks defense, 4th down choices

Mike Macdonald was the prince of the coaching carousel last offseason. His defense in Baltimore eviscerated some of the best offenses in the league on the way to the one-seed in the AFC. The personnel is different, but that greatness has not followed him to the Seahawks. While they did well in this game, it was not good enough for a team without their number two receiver. They were put in poor positions by Smith but also did not help themselves.

Flash forward to overtime, the Seahawks got the ball first and moved it down the field deep into field goal range. With under three minutes to go in the extra period, they had a fourth down at the 16-yard line. A 33-yard field goal would have given the ball back to the Rams but put more pressure on them. Instead, they went for fourth and one and missed it. The Rams were able to run down the field and score a touchdown to win.

Mike Macdonald might become a great coach in the NFL. He might be the next defensive whizz who becomes a playoff mainstay for the Seahawks. Over the last six weeks, he has looked overmatched and under-supported. That cannot continue for him to keep his job for a long time.

Kenneth Walker must improve to help the offense

While the attention goes to Smith for the interceptions, it is worth mentioning that he had very little run support. Kenneth Walker ran for 83 yards on 25 carries, a 3.3 yards-per-carry rate. He is usually one of the best backs in the league but the Rams were able to contain him throughout the game. The Seahawks need a run game to win and that starts with Walker.

That is not going to get easier for Walker anytime soon. After the bye, they play the 49ers in another important NFC West game. San Francisco's defense has been spectacular this season, especially against running backs. For the Seahawks to salvage their season, they must get a solid performance from Walker in a win in Week 11.