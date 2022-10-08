Home support has been a bit of an issue for the Los Angeles Rams of late. They host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium, and the Rams are already preparing for the hostility of Cowboys fans when they face off in their Week 5 matchup.

LA head coach Sean McVay is well aware of the reputation of Cowboys fans. He also knows that there will be more than a few of them in attendance on Sunday. As such, the Rams shot-caller revealed that his team will be utilizing a special tactic to combat the hostility from the opposition’s fans (via Michael David Smith of PFT):

Rams head coach Sean McVay said today that his team is practicing its silent counts and working through crowd noise issues with the expectation that a large number of Cowboys fans will make themselves heard at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have reportedly also been playing loud music during practice this week as an attempt to stimulate the environment in SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Whether or not this will work in their favor, however, remains to be seen.

This is an undeniably bizarre predicament for the Rams, who have been struggling to prevent their own fans from selling their game tickets. This was the case for LA during their Week 4 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers as the boisterous Niners fans forced the Rams to use silent counts on offense. It looks like this is going to be the case for the Rams yet again on Sunday against the Cowboys.