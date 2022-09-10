Sean McVay’s strong message to Cam Akers after dismal season debut in Rams vs. Bills

While Cam Akers was a disappointment during Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is not losing confidence on his running back.

To say that Akers had a poor game would be an understatement, as he was dismal from start to finish. Akers played in only 12 snaps and wasn’t able to move the ball at all despite three carries. The forgettable showing certainly didn’t help the Rams in their blowout 31-10 loss.

McVay is not blaming Akers or any one person for the defeat, but he is hoping the RB can live up to the potential the coach knows he has.

“There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

“I know what Cam is capable of. We’ve all seen how talented and what a special player this guy’s capable of being. And I want to see him reach his highest potential.”

Sean McVay is also not hitting the panic button on Cam Akers despite the worrisome performance. It’s just one game after all, and he is confident the youngster “will be that guy that we’ve all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress.”

The Rams will be facing the Atlanta Falcons next at home, which should be a good chance for Akers to bounce back. Here’s to hoping that he does make waves, especially as the team looks to right the ship after Thursday’s opener.